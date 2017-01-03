St. Petersburg Museum of History offers Happy Hour
Happy Hour with the Historian - the St. Petersburg Museum of History's popular lecture series that features an evening of wine, words and wisdom - kicks off its fifth year Thursday, Jan. 12, with a journey through a religious cult that believed the world is hollow, its leader would live forever and sex was forbidden. Run out of Chicago, the Koreshans discovered wealth, power and paradise in what is now Estero, Florida.
Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
