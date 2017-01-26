St. Petersburg man guilty of killing man raising eight kids
Daniel Lynds, a St. Petersburg man charged with fatally shooting a commercial fisherman who was raising eight children, was found guilty of first-degree murder last week. During his trial, prosecutors said Francis "Frankie" McDermott was meeting with Lynds shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2014, when Lynds fired twice as McDermott sat in his silver Dodge pickup at the 4500 block of Eighth Avenue S in St. Petersburg.
