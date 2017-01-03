St. Petersburg Housing Authority's purchase of Jordan Park is imminent
The St. Petersburg Housing Authority is close to buying back Jordan Park - a public housing complex it once owned - without having to pay a penny, except for closing costs. The agency had hoped to close on the 24-acre property last fall, but now says it could sign a purchase agreement any day now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC