St. Petersburg better innovate to land another Midtown grocer after Walmart, Sweetbay failures
When Walmart opened its store in St. Petersburg's Midtown neighborhood Jan. 29, 2014, hopes of success were high. Now, it's preparing to close the store in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mon
|anonymous
|225
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Jan 21
|Rod Sullivan
|5
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Ziva D
|21
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jan 17
|Musikologist
|1
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC