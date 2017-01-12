St. Pete man charged in RV consignmen...

St. Pete man charged in RV consignment scheme

A 39-year-old St. Petersburg man is out on bail after he was arrested Jan. 10 in connection with what detectives say was an organized scheme to defraud victims who placed their recreational vehicles on consignment. Economic Crime detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office began investigating in September 2016 after a victim reported that she had placed her RV on consignment with Consignment RV, 9525 Ulmerton Road, Largo.

