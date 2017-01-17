St. Pete looking for cause of dead fish, pelican
The city of St. Petersburg is trying to figure out what's caused several pelicans to wash up dead in Coffee Pot Bayou. Officials think it could be linked to a recent fish kill in Riviera Bay.
