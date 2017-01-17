St. Pete Beach updates sign rules

St. Pete Beach updates sign rules

City commissioners passed an ordinance on final reading Jan. 10 that further regulates signs in St. Pete Beach. The ordinance, which is an amendment to the city's land development code, addresses electronic message board and LED signs, as well as political signs used during election campaigns.

