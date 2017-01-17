Shrine Game Notes: Bye-Bye, St. Pete

Shrine Game Notes: Bye-Bye, St. Pete

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Philadelphia Eagles

Throughout the week, PhiladelphiaEagles.com is on the scene in St. Petersburg, Florida for three days of practices for the 92nd East-West Shrine Game. Each day, we'll keep a running log of what we're seeing on the field, with help from NFL Draft Insider Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Eagles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jan 17 Musikologist 1
Men & Women Fuzu your Body's Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif... Jan 5 Complain 3
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
psychedelics Dec 30 Wondering 1
Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC