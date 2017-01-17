Sea level rise could have water lappi...

Sea level rise could have water lapping at Tampa's edges in 2040, study says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Rising sea levels could swell Tampa Bay 5 to 19 inches over the next quarter-century, sending more water to lap at the edges of the city of Tampa. That's one conclusion of a new analysis from the Hillsborough City-County Planning Commission, which looked at how potential sea-level rise could affect Tampa and its most flood-prone areas through the year 2040.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10) 1 hr Ziva D 21
coffee (Dec '13) 16 hr anonymous 223
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jan 17 Musikologist 1
Men & Women Fuzu your Body's Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif... Jan 5 Complain 3
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC