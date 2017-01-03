School bus collides with SUV
A school bus driver who failed to remain stopped at a St. Petersburg intersection collided with an SUV Tuesday afternoon, police say. No one, including several children from Pinellas Central Elementary school who were on the bus, was injured in the crash, which happened at the intersection of 31st Street North and 58th Avenue North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC