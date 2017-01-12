Sacred Lands hosts Music and a Meal Jan. 20

Sacred Lands will host Music and a Meal on Friday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., at Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. ST. PETERSBURG - Sacred Lands will host Music and a Meal on Friday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., at Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.