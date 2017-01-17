Russia gripped by Trumpomania as nati...

Russia gripped by Trumpomania as nationalists hold party

The Kremlin is hoping Donald Trump will ease sanctions imposed over the annexation of Crimea and team up with Russia against Islamic State Russian nationalist are holding an all-night party at what used to be the main Soviet-era post office in Moscow The Kremlin may have spent years reviling America, but Russians hoping Donald Trump will usher in a new era of detente marked his inauguration on Friday with parties and trinkets from commemorative coins to 'matryoshka' nesting dolls in his image. Washington was turned into a virtual fortress with an estimated 900,000 people - backers and protesters - descending on the capital.

