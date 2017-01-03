Ruling removes pollution disclosure rule, but fight for transparency isn't over yet
Friday afternoon an administrative law judge in Tallahassee dropped a stealth bomb that almost no one heard, which reverses course on the statewide disclosure of toxic spills. The ruling essentially concludes that the Department of Environmental Protection overstepped its authority when it required polluters to publicly disclose toxic spills within 24 hours.
