Public invited to watch monks create sand mandala at St. Petersburg gallery
The hundreds of people who showed up to watch a Buddhist monk create a vividly detailed sand mandala last year in a local museum will get another chance to witness the ancient art form in practice. Eight Tibetan monks from a monastery in India will create an intricate mandala over six days at Florida CraftArt Galleries in St. Petersburg starting Tuesday.
