Postal worker guilty of stealing...

A former Tampa Bay area postal employee faces up to 15 years in federal prison for stealing more than $2 million in Social Security checks. A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says jurors found 48-year-old Stacy Darnell Mitchell guilty Wednesday of theft of government property and theft of mail.

