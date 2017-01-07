Pollution alerts ASAP: There ought to...

Pollution alerts ASAP: There ought to be a Florida law

The sinkhole in Mulberry that opened up underneath a gypsum stack at a Mosaic phosphate fertilizer plant. Last year Floridians were inexcusably left in the dark after a pair of environmental calamities: the release of 150 million gallons of sewage and wastewater from St. Petersburg into Tampa Bay; and the leak of at least 200 million gallons of contaminated water through a sinkhole into the Floridan Aquifer, the main drinking water source for Central and North Florida.

