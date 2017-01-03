Police: Students brought gun to Florida school, posed with it in...
Florida police are investigating at least two students who they say brought a gun to their high school and posed for selfies with it before posting the photograph to social media. St. Petersburg Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said officers became aware of the incident at Lakewood High School at the end of school day, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
