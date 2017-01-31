Pinellas to announce teacher of the year tonight
A selection process that began in the fall will culminate tonight as the Pinellas County school system and the Pinellas Education Foundation announce this year's Outstanding Educator of the Year. The winner will be announced during the annual "Evening of Excellence" ceremony starting at 7 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.
