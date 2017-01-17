Pinellas deputy crashes into St. Pete...

Pinellas deputy crashes into St. Petersburg PD officer

A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy on assignment with the Violent Crimes Task Force crashed his vehicle into a vehicle being driven by a St. Petersburg police officer Friday night. According to investigators with the sheriff's Major Accident Investigation Team, members of the Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting surveillance on a stolen vehicle in the St. Petersburg area the night of Jan. 20. Task force member, Deputy Guy Habercom, was driving his marked 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser westbound on Fairfield Avenue, approaching the stop sign at the intersection of 43rd Street South about 10:20 p.m. However, due to a 'suspected equipment malfunction,' Habercom was unable to come to a complete stop.

