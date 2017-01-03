Pinellas deputies seek missing man
Rang Truong, 34, was last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 27 near Derby Lane, 490 Gandy Blvd. N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg. He was agitated when he exited a family member's vehicle and left the area on foot.
