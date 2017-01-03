Pinellas County Schools celebrate National Mentoring Month

During National Mentoring Month, Pinellas County Schools celebrates more than 3,614 active mentors. The district's mentoring programs include general mentors and tutors, Lunch Pals, Take Stock in Children, 5.000 Role Models of Excellence, Girlfriends, St. Petersburg Promise, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Peer-to-Peer Mentoring.

