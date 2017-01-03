Pinellas Clerk waives collection fees during 'Start Smart in 2017'
The Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller's office will dedicate two weeks at the end of February and through early March to help citizens reset the past and start the New Year right. The Clerk's office will waive collection fees for a limited time only at the locations listed below when citizens pay their outstanding fines and fees in full.
