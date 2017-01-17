Pedestrian struck by car in St. Pete

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car Tuesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. According to investigators, about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old James Kellett, of St. Petersburg, was standing in the roadway next to the median on the north side of the 54th Avenue North and Seminole Boulevard intersection.

