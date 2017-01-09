Notice in bar bathroom for women who ...

Notice in bar bathroom for women who need to get out of a date that's not going well

3 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Snopes says the idea of asking for an "angel shot" to get out of a potentially dangerous situation is a mixture of truth and falsehood: CLAIM: Women in a dangerous situation at a bar can order an angel shot to ensure safe passage into an Uber and away from a frightening man. WHAT'S TRUE: A discreet sign posted at one restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida, instructed women to order an "angel shot" if they felt they were in danger, or needed access help or to be escorted to an Uber.

