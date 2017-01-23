News 40 mins ago 5:41 p.m.Tampon called deadly weapon in assault on St. Pete officer
A woman was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after throwing a used tampon at a police officer, St. Petersburg police said. According to an affidavit, Tecora Yvette Fields, 28, was involved with a brawl in the 2800 block of 2nd Avenue South about 10:22 p.m. Monday.
