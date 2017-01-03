News 19 mins ago 5:27 p.m.VIDEO: Octo...

News 19 mins ago 5:27 p.m.VIDEO: Octopus washes ashore at Fort De Soto Park

20 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

FORT DE SOTO, Fla. A recent video of an octopus on the beach at St. Petersburg's Fort De Soto Park helped shed light on some important things to keep in mind for anyone collecting shells on the beach "It appears that somebody got a little more than they bargained for when they were doing some beach combing and shell hunting, and picked up a shell that already had an occupant," said Florida Aquarium Associate Curator Eric Hovland after watching the video, which was shared on Facebook by the group Friends of Fort De Soto Park .

