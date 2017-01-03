News 19 mins ago 5:27 p.m.VIDEO: Octopus washes ashore at Fort De Soto Park
FORT DE SOTO, Fla. A recent video of an octopus on the beach at St. Petersburg's Fort De Soto Park helped shed light on some important things to keep in mind for anyone collecting shells on the beach "It appears that somebody got a little more than they bargained for when they were doing some beach combing and shell hunting, and picked up a shell that already had an occupant," said Florida Aquarium Associate Curator Eric Hovland after watching the video, which was shared on Facebook by the group Friends of Fort De Soto Park .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec '16
|Suck It Up People
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC