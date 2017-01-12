News 15 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Dr. Martin ...

News 15 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities around Tampa Bay

Want to find something to do on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times compiled a list of events that span the Tampa Bay area and beyond. Fun activities and "Georgia Smoothies" are on tap at Tampa's Glazer Children's Museum.

