Music Planner: Run the Jewels rampage into Jannus Live; Don Henley,...
Run the Jewels leaked their much-anticipated Run the Jewels 3 at midnight Christmas morning, weeks ahead of its planned Jan. 13 release date. Great gift for fans, but there was one problem: It happened so quickly, so late in the year, that the duo largely missed out on consideration for year-end best-of lists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Tue
|Musikologist
|1
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC