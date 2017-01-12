Morbid Angel Recording New Album, Rec...

Morbid Angel Recording New Album, Recruit Annihilated Drummer [News]

Morbid Angel guitarist Trey Azagthoth posted an update on the band's forthcoming new album. The band already recorded drums for the upcoming record at Mana Recording Studios in St. Petersburg, FL with Hate Eternal's Erik Rutan behind the boards.

