Man Arrested After Hitting Pinellas Deputy

A man was arrested by Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies after intentionally striking a deputy with his SUV, which in turn resulted in a pursuit before he crashed into two parked vehicles. According to deputies, the man, 28-year-old Marcel F. Stankovic, was a patron at the Oz Gentleman's Club at 13577 U.S. Highway 19 North when the club's security issued him a trespassing warning for being intoxicated.

