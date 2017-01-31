Mahaffey welcomes Motown legend Smoke...

Mahaffey welcomes Motown legend Smokey Robinson

22 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Music legend Smokey Robinson, whose record-breaking career has spanned more than five decades of hits, will sing Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America's 'greatest living poet,' singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson has received numerous awards including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate , Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States.

