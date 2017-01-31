Mahaffey welcomes Motown legend Smokey Robinson
Music legend Smokey Robinson, whose record-breaking career has spanned more than five decades of hits, will sing Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America's 'greatest living poet,' singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson has received numerous awards including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate , Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Happy at the Wave
|311
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Elysia
|1
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ron
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|225
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Jan 21
|Rod Sullivan
|5
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Ziva D
|21
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC