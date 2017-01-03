Mahaffey welcomes Cirque Dreams Jungl...

Mahaffey welcomes Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy

4 hrs ago

The groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed Broadway hit Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy will heat up the Tampa Bay area with a wild performance Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., at The Mahaffey, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Created and directed by renowned theatrical and circus impresario Neil Goldberg, Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy is an exotic encounter inspired by nature's unpredictable creations, brought to life by an international cast of soaring aerialists, spine-bending contortionists, acrobats, jugglers and musicians.

