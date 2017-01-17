Mahaffey presents animal ambassador J...

Mahaffey presents animal ambassador Jack Hanna

Jack Hanna, one of the most visible and respected ambassadors between the human and animal worlds, will bring Jack Hanna's Into the Wild Live to the Tampa Bay area, appearing Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts - Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Recognized around the country as America's favorite zookeeper, Hanna - Director Emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium - has made countless television appearances since 1983 on shows such as 'Good Morning America,' 'The Late Late Show with James Corden,' 'Ellen' and many more.

