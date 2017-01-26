Lynn Pippenger Hall opens at USF St. Pete
Lynn Pippenger, a Largo resident and board member of the Greater Largo Library Foundation, cuts the ribbon Jan. 17 during the ceremony celebrating the opening of Lynn Pippenger Hall at USF St. Petersburg. Among those who attended the ceremony included Sen. Jack Latvala, second from left, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, far right, and USF President Judy Genshaft, third from right.
