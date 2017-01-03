Los Lobos to perform at Palladium

As part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road series, Los Lobos will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. The performance will mark the first time the Grammy Award-winning East L.A. legends have been back to the Tampa Bay area since their Capitol Theatre performance in March 2016.

