Los Lobos to perform at Palladium
As part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road series, Los Lobos will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. The performance will mark the first time the Grammy Award-winning East L.A. legends have been back to the Tampa Bay area since their Capitol Theatre performance in March 2016.
