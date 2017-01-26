Key downtown Blue Hill properties change hands
Might the recent purchase of two vacant in-town Blue Hill properties-66 Main Street and 8 Mill Street-give a jump-start to the downtown revitalization efforts currently happening ad hoc? John Warren, a Brewer native who has spent most of his adult life in St. Petersburg, Fla., has purchased the two properties under Point Pinellas Properties, . Warren, who calls himself a "small business man," said he is an investor and will not operate any businesses in the buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Packet.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Ron
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|225
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Jan 21
|Rod Sullivan
|5
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Ziva D
|21
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jan 17
|Musikologist
|1
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC