Key downtown Blue Hill properties change hands

Might the recent purchase of two vacant in-town Blue Hill properties-66 Main Street and 8 Mill Street-give a jump-start to the downtown revitalization efforts currently happening ad hoc? John Warren, a Brewer native who has spent most of his adult life in St. Petersburg, Fla., has purchased the two properties under Point Pinellas Properties, . Warren, who calls himself a "small business man," said he is an investor and will not operate any businesses in the buildings.

