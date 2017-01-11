Jobsite extends its reach with grant funds, chamber music and dance at the Palladium

Jobsite Theater has stood out as one of the local companies showing the most love for Shakespeare. Going back at least 15 years, the resident theater company at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts has produced updated versions of Macbeth and Twelfth Night ; the lesser known Titus Andronicus , Pericles and Much Ado About Nothing ; irreverent sendups of Hamlet and The Tempest ; and multiple productions of the satirical The Complete Works of William Shakespeare , which puts all 37 works on fast-forward.

