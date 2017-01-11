Jobsite extends its reach with grant funds, chamber music and dance at the Palladium
Jobsite Theater has stood out as one of the local companies showing the most love for Shakespeare. Going back at least 15 years, the resident theater company at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts has produced updated versions of Macbeth and Twelfth Night ; the lesser known Titus Andronicus , Pericles and Much Ado About Nothing ; irreverent sendups of Hamlet and The Tempest ; and multiple productions of the satirical The Complete Works of William Shakespeare , which puts all 37 works on fast-forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Tue
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC