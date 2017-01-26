It's time for St. Petersburg to rethink Tangerine Plaza in Midtown, Mayor Rick Kriseman tells crowd
Mayor Rick Kriseman said Sunday that the successive failures of Sweetbay and Walmart suggested the city should rethink economic development in Midtown. "We, as a community, may need to rethink Tangerine ," Kriseman said.
