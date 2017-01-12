Interstate News Jan. 13- 21, 2017
Night lane closures on I-75 in northern Hernando County Ridge Manor, FL - One lane may be closed in each direction of I-75 from south of SR 50 to the Hernando/Sumter counties line between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Night and day lane closures on SR 50 in the I-75 area Ridge Manor, FL - One lane of SR 50 may be closed from I-75 up to a half mile in each direction between 6:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday .
