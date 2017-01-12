Interstate News Jan. 13- 21, 2017

Interstate News Jan. 13- 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hernando Sun

Night lane closures on I-75 in northern Hernando County Ridge Manor, FL - One lane may be closed in each direction of I-75 from south of SR 50 to the Hernando/Sumter counties line between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Night and day lane closures on SR 50 in the I-75 area Ridge Manor, FL - One lane of SR 50 may be closed from I-75 up to a half mile in each direction between 6:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Men & Women Fuzu your Body's Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif... Jan 5 Complain 3
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
psychedelics Dec 30 Wondering 1
Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Dec 20 Elena Gilbert 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC