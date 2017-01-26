Great-Day-TB 49 mins ago 10:05 a.m.Duke Energy partners with United Way Suncoast

Great-Day-TB 49 mins ago 10:05 a.m.Du...

Duke Energy partners with United Way Suncoast

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Duke Energy Florida has just announced a $1 million commitment to St. Petersburg's Campbell Park neighborhood in partnership with United Way Suncoast. The investment will enable United Way Suncoast to rapidly expand and increase capacity at its community resource center.

