Florida Lottery sets sales record, collecting $6.2 billion during 2016
UM's Florida 50 Stock Index, which tracks Florida firms in the S&P Composite 1500 Index, debuted in January and posted a gain of 11.5 percent this year. That means it beat the broader S&P 500 by 1.92 percent and the S&P 1500 by 0.81 percent.[Source: Miami Herald ] Valpak, one of the nation's largest direct mail companies, has been acquired by a California billionaire who is the owner of the NBA's Detroit Pistons.
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
