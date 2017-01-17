Florida DOH to present Immunization S...

Florida DOH to present Immunization Summit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Health professionals will learn and share resources to promote vaccines for adolescents at the 2017 Florida annual Immunization Summit, running Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel, 333 First St. S. The event is presented by the Florida Department of Health Immunization Section with other partners. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County worked on local coordination of the summit and some of its staff will present during the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tierra Verde Music Thread Tue Musikologist 1
Men & Women Fuzu your Body's Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif... Jan 5 Complain 3
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
psychedelics Dec 30 Wondering 1
Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC