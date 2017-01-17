Florida DOH to present Immunization Summit

Health professionals will learn and share resources to promote vaccines for adolescents at the 2017 Florida annual Immunization Summit, running Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel, 333 First St. S. The event is presented by the Florida Department of Health Immunization Section with other partners. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County worked on local coordination of the summit and some of its staff will present during the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.