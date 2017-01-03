Florida bar urges women to order an '...

Florida bar urges women to order an 'angel shot' if they are 'feeling unsafe'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's 'Becky with the good hair' songwriter finds her missing brother living 3,000 miles from home on the streets of LA - after recognizing him at bus stop 16 YEARS after he vanished 'This whole thing is a scam': Skeptics claim video of two-year-old saving his brother from falling dresser is FAKE after it emerges his dad works for company that makes the furniture 'Revenge porn victim' sues Google, Yahoo! and Bing demanding they delete her name because X-rated video prevents her from finding a job Trump doubles down on Assange's claim that Russia wasn't involved in Podesta hack as he blames DNC for lack of 'defense' - but Paul Ryan calls WikiLeaks chief a Putin 'sycophant' EXCLUSIVE: Grieving Billie Lourd goes for some beer and bowling with Taylor Lautner as she prepares to bury her mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds side by side tomorrow US sends elite ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) 15 hr Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
psychedelics Dec 30 Wondering 1
Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Dec 20 Elena Gilbert 1
william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14) Dec 10 Rumple Stiltskin 4
Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg Dec 5 Suck It Up People 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,481

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC