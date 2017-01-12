Eye On Business: 2017 January Brandon
Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brandon officially opened its doors in the Brandon/Valrico area on February 7, 2011, with just one student. Since that time, the studio has seen over 1000 students walk in and dance out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC