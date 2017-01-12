Eye On Business: 2017 January Brandon

Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brandon officially opened its doors in the Brandon/Valrico area on February 7, 2011, with just one student. Since that time, the studio has seen over 1000 students walk in and dance out.

