CriminalNicholas Lindsey, sentenced to life for killing cop, makes bid for shorter sentence
Nicholas Lindsey, left, looks at his attorney Stacey Schroeder on Sept. 23, 2013, during his resentencing hearing at the Pinellas County Justice Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|16 hr
|anonymous
|224
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|Rod Sullivan
|5
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Ziva D
|21
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jan 17
|Musikologist
|1
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC