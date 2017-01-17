Crime 3 mins ago 5:00 p.m.St. Petersb...

Crime 3 mins ago 5:00 p.m.St. Petersburg woman accused of leaving boy in hot car

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A 25-year-old woman is accused of leaving a child alone in a car with the windows rolled up on Thursday, St. Petersburg police said. According to an arrest affidavit, Jasmine Denise Allen left the boy alone in a car at 9701 International Court, St. Petersburg, about noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14) 1 hr Rod Sullivan 5
Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10) 13 hr Ziva D 21
coffee (Dec '13) Fri anonymous 223
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jan 17 Musikologist 1
Men & Women Fuzu your Body's Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif... Jan 5 Complain 3
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC