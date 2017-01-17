Crime 3 mins ago 5:00 p.m.St. Petersburg woman accused of leaving boy in hot car
A 25-year-old woman is accused of leaving a child alone in a car with the windows rolled up on Thursday, St. Petersburg police said. According to an arrest affidavit, Jasmine Denise Allen left the boy alone in a car at 9701 International Court, St. Petersburg, about noon.
