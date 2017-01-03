Crime 23 mins ago 8:57 p.m.Lakewood High students arrested after selfie with gun
A two students were arrested Tuesday after one of them posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media, St. Petersburg police said. Shortly after 2 p.m., the school resource officer at Lakewood High School was told about a Snapchat photo of a 15-year-old student posing in a bathroom with a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|18 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC