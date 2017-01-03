Council wants Rowdies' future to avoid pitfalls of Rays' past
The shadow of the city's tortured history with Tampa Bay Rays baseball hung over a City Council discussion Thursday on whether to allow another professional sports team to occupy a public space. At issue: The Tampa Bay Rowdies' desire to upgrade Al Lang stadium to help the team in its quest to gain entry into Major League Soccer, the country's premier league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|10 hr
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC