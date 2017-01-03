Council wants Rowdies' future to avoi...

Council wants Rowdies' future to avoid pitfalls of Rays' past

St. Petersburg Times

The shadow of the city's tortured history with Tampa Bay Rays baseball hung over a City Council discussion Thursday on whether to allow another professional sports team to occupy a public space. At issue: The Tampa Bay Rowdies' desire to upgrade Al Lang stadium to help the team in its quest to gain entry into Major League Soccer, the country's premier league.

