Cop killer's life sentence confirmed
A circuit court judge in Clearwater Friday confirmed the life sentence given to Nicholas Lindsey, convicted in 2012 in the killing of St. Petersburg policeman David Crawford. The judge added, however, that Lindsey's sentence will be reviewed after 25 years served, which would be in 2036.
