College Football Playoff spurs hotel room rush
The hotel room rush is on with more than a dozen hotels in St. Petersburg and Clearwater filling up their rooms, and downtown Tampa near capacity as fans flock to be part of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Thu
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC